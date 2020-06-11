Former NFL player Jack Brewer and Chief Executive Officer of the Brewer Group thrilled the audience at President Donald Trump’s roundtable discussion on minority communities on Thursday in Dallas, Texas.

“Like any other time in our nation’s history, we need God,” he said.

Brewer closed his eyes and folded his hands as the crowd stood and gave him a standing ovation, asking the Holy Spirit for guidance.

“We need the fear of God,” he said.

Brewer admitted that Trump was the only Republican that he had ever voted for because he defended the word of God.

You stood up for the word of God. And as believers, as the church, we have to pray for our president and have his back ,” he said. “When he raised that Bible up after those folks burnt that church — we are in a spiritual warfare.”

“We cannot fight this battle with flesh and blood, we cannot fight this battle with politics,” he said. “You cannot politicize oppression.”

He said he grew up in Dallas facing real racists and white supremacists and said he was angered when the left used the term to describe the president and members of his administration

“I know what racism is, so when I hear words that get thrown out about white supremacy, it eats me up, because these men aren’t white supremists. That’s not what they look like,” he said.

He said that he continued to teach men in prisons and serve the poor, noting that many of them had reduced prison sentences as a result of the First Step Act.

He said that the real enemy to minority communities was fatherlessness.

“Our kids don’t have fathers!” he said.