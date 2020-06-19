Texas Brewery Partners with ‘Sprinkles’ for Father’s Day Beer Cupcakes

Spoetzl Brewery, known for Shiner Bock beer, and Sprinkles Cupcakes are teaming up for an especially “Dad” confection for Father’s Day 2020.

Just in time to celebrate your dad, Sprinkles Cupcakes is offering to deliver some patriarchal confections to your door. The “Shiner Dive Bar Cupcake Six-Pack” will be available for order from Friday until Sunday. And they sure sound like prime Father’s Day material.

According to the announcement, the cupcakes are “infused with Shiner Bock beer and a sweet & salty twist,” along with potato chips, pretzels, chocolate chip batter, and dark chocolate frosting. The sweets are available for preorder but are expected to go fast. If you miss the window, you could always try making your own variant on the idea.

Spoetzl Brewery and their premier “Shiner Bock” beer is a Texas mainstay, founded by Kosmos Spoetzl and brewed in the tiny town of Shiner since 1909. Sprinkles Cupcakes is a gourmet cupcake company, with themed confections. In addition to Father’s Day, they are offering a rainbow cupcake and a $10,000 donation to the Los Angeles LGBT Center in honor of Pride month.