Donald Trump Rallies Crowd in Tulsa for 1 Hour, 41 Minutes

President Donald Trump thrilled a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, speaking for one hour, 41 minutes.

The president appeared energized by the thousands of supporters in the arena, even though it fell short of filling the BOK Center stadium and did not have overflow crowds as the campaign expected.

Democrats and corporate media fueled fears about the rally for weeks after it was announced, warning that it would lead to more coronavirus infections and deaths as the pandemic continued.

Trump took the stage at about 8:30 p.m. thanking the crowds for coming anyway.

“You are warriors,” he said. “I’ve been watching the fake news for weeks now and everything is negative.”

Trump recalled that his campaign for reelection was looking great before the coronavirus, citing the strong economy.

“It was happening before this COVID came in,” he said. “It was happening at a level that nobody believed possible, and then China sent us the plague.”

Trump hit his usual list of leftist targets — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Ohmar (D-MN) as well as several new attacks on “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

“If Joe Biden were to become president, and emboldened left will launch a full-scale assault on American life,” Trump said. “You know that.”

The president also called the former vice president “a Trojan Horse for socialism.”

Trump also criticized the media for focusing on how he walked down a ramp and criticizing how he drank water during his speech at the West Point commencement last week.

“They say there is something wrong with our president,” Trump said. “I’ll let you know if there is something wrong. There is something wrong with Biden, that I can say.”