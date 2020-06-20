Reports: Tulsa Rally Turnout Lower than Expected

The turnout for President Trump’s “Great American Comeback” rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, appears to be lower than the campaign’s initial expectations, according to several reports and photos from those on the scene of the event.

The Trump campaign is attributing the lower turnout to “protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media” — both of which, communications director Tim Murtaugh said, “attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters.”

Saturday’s highly anticipated rally is being held at the BOK center, which holds 19,000. Several reports indicate that the turnout is well below the campaign’s expectations, which were high given the nearly one million registrations for the event.

President Trump was also originally expected to address an overflow crowd at a separate stage near the main venue, but there are reports indicating that his appearance has been cancelled:

President Trump will no longer deliver a planned address to the overflow crowd outside the BOK Center at his Tulsa rally, a Trump campaign source tells @ABC News. pic.twitter.com/dZq8DfUemF — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 20, 2020

JUST IN: Campaign source confirms the President will only speak indoors tonight. Original plan had him speaking in the arena and to the overflow crowd. https://t.co/EdregxG5Dx — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020

The “overflow” outside. #Trump cancels planned “address” to those outside pic.twitter.com/4kvXREvSM1 — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) June 20, 2020

Lower-than-expected turnout so far – and a change of plans for Trump and Pence https://t.co/UxyhkVLiZu — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 20, 2020

check out this pan of the arena in oklahoma from c-span, taken as trump was landing just a couple minutes ago. this is a mess. #TrumpRally #TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/wJYMQRdVVR — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 20, 2020

As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign's expectations. Here's the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

Here’s the arena at 5 p.m. Still not that many folks in the upper tier. #TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/wMpe0ON3iz — Paul Monies (@pmonies) June 20, 2020

A fuller view of stadium as program begins pic.twitter.com/xGdqTpwi1L — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

People who signed up for Tulsa Rally are getting texts from the campaign right now: "The Great American Comeback Celebration's almost here! Doors are OPEN at the BOK Center. Pres. Trump can't wait." "There's still space!" — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 20, 2020

The Trump campaign has acknowledged the lower than expected turnout, claiming that “protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally.”

The campaign’s statement read:

President Trump is rallying in Tulsa with thousands of energetic supporters, a stark contrast to the sleepy campaign being run by Joe Biden from his basement in Delaware. Sadly, protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally. Radical protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out.

Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally. They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering. Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!https://t.co/eM2nohMEy6 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 20, 2020

The development follows a night of confusion leading up to the rally. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum originally issued a curfew for the days leading up to the event after receiving information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies indicating that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

However, Bynum eventually agreed to end the curfew.

The rally is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.