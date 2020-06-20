Robbery Suspect Allegedly Demands Money at Gunpoint, Gets Shot

AWR Hawkins

A robbery suspect who allegedly demanded money at gunpoint Wednesday night at Opry Mills Mall in Tennessee was shot by the would-be victim.

WKRN identified the robbery suspect as 27-year-old Desean Jackson, noting that he allegedly walked up on a vehicle, pulled a gun on the occupants, and “demanded their belongings.”

The driver of the vehicle responded by pulling his own handgun and shooting Jackson.

Clarksville Now reports that Jackson allegedly drew a revolver on the vehicle occupants. It is not known what type of handgun the driver pulled.

Jackson’s wounds were not life-threatening. He fled when the shots were fired and was found wounded in front of the Opryland Hotel shortly thereafter.

