Robbery Suspect Allegedly Demands Money at Gunpoint, Gets Shot

A robbery suspect who allegedly demanded money at gunpoint Wednesday night at Opry Mills Mall in Tennessee was shot by the would-be victim.

WKRN identified the robbery suspect as 27-year-old Desean Jackson, noting that he allegedly walked up on a vehicle, pulled a gun on the occupants, and “demanded their belongings.”

The driver of the vehicle responded by pulling his own handgun and shooting Jackson.

Clarksville Now reports that Jackson allegedly drew a revolver on the vehicle occupants. It is not known what type of handgun the driver pulled.

Jackson’s wounds were not life-threatening. He fled when the shots were fired and was found wounded in front of the Opryland Hotel shortly thereafter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.