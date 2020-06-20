Trump in Tulsa: Nice to Have Guns with ‘Lunatics’ Raging in the Street

During his June 20, 2020, Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally President Trump noted that it is good the American people have guns as “lunatics” rage in the street.

Trump said, “When you see those lunatics all over the streets, it’s damn nice to have arms.”

He added, “Interesting how all of the sudden people understand it, right? You couldn’t sell it. The right to keep and bear arms. We’ll protect your Second Amendment.”

FBI numbers back up Trump’s claims that people suddenly understand it, when it comes to the Second Amendment.

Breitbart News reported that March, April, and May 2020 all set records on background checks for gun sales. April and May 2020 were each the highest April and May on record for background checks, and March saw the most background checks for any single month since numbers have been kept for background checks.