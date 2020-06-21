Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale on Sunday berated the media for savaging the campaign’s small crowd size in Tulsa on Saturday, despite boasting a million campaign ticket requests beforehand.

“For the media to now celebrate the fear that they helped create is disgusting but typical,” Parscale wrote in a lengthy statement to reporters. “And it makes us wonder why we bother credentialing media for events when they don’t do their full jobs as professionals.”

Corporate media organizations had a field day after only about 6,000 supporters attended President Trump’s rally, failing to fill the BOK Center stadium and left the planned overflow areas empty.

Parscale blamed the media’s negative reporting before the rally for the small crowds, criticizing them for stoking coronavirus fears and reports of possible protests and riots.

“The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protestors, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally,” he wrote.

Parscale also expressed frustration with reporters who “wrote gleefully” about the TikTok and K-Pop fans who artificially boosted the number of sign-ups for Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

“Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work,” he said.

Parscale insisted that the campaign weeded out tens of thousands of fake registrations that were not part of their planning.

“What makes this lame attempt at hacking our events even more foolish is the fact that every rally is general admission – entry is on a first-come-first-served basis and prior registration is not required,” he said.