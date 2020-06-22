‘Beware!’ Trump Warns Mob Attacking Andrew Jackson Statue by White House

People visit Lafayette Park where protest signs are seen along the fencing that surrounds a statue of President Andrew Jackson, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, near the White House in Washington, where protests have occurred over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. …
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump reacted Monday to an attempt by violent protesters to topple the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House.

“Ten years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act,” Trump wrote. “Beware!”

Trump commented after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) shared a similar sentiment on Twitter.

“By the way, criminal masterminds, you’re destroying a statue on federal property that commemorates the military service of Andrew Jackson, a crime that carries a 10-year sentence under the Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act,” he wrote. “And you’re on tape. Lock ‘em up!”

Cotton also wrote a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to charge the mobs toppling statues around the country.

The statue in Lafayette Square depicts Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812.

The rioters on Monday broke through a fence surrounding the statue and climbed on top of the statue with ropes while people on the ground tried to pull it down.

Park Police moved in with riot gear and pepper spray in a display of force that pushed back the crowd. D.C. Metro police also assisted in forcing the rioters out of the park.

St. John’s Church was also vandalized with spray paint with the letter BHAZ (Black House Autonomous Zone.)

