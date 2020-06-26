Pastor Johnny Hunter: ‘Our People Are Being Lynched in the Womb’

In his sermon featured in the pro-life documentary Maafa21, Rev. Johnny Hunter urges all black people to work to end abortion which, he says, is the equivalent of being “lynched in the womb.”

National pro-life organization Live Action highlighted the work of Hunter, pastor and national director of the Life Education and Resource Network (LEARN), which identifies itself as the “largest African-American, evangelical pro-life ministry in the United States.”

In Maafa21, a film about the history of black genocide in 21st century America, Hunter states about abortion, “It is time, brothers and sisters, it’s time for us to go to the streets on this issue.”

Hunter warned that if people, especially people of color, “look the other way” when it comes to abortion, “while our smallest brothers and sisters are being lynched in the womb, we lose the right to be outraged that we were once lynched by the Klan.”

While Planned Parenthood’s narrative is that abortion is “reproductive justice,” Hunter calls abortion an act of “reproductive racism”:

What we need to understand is that when we let Planned Parenthood into our schools, when Planned Parenthood put their death camps – when we let them put their death camps in black communities, in our communities – and when we sit back and let an elected government official take money out of our paycheck to pay Planned Parenthood, we’ve been played like fools.

“The fact is when we tolerate something as evil as abortion, we could not be surprised if it turns around and is used against us,” Hunter said.

“[T]oday, our enemy don’t wear white hoods,” the pastor said. “Today our enemies wear a white lab coat with a stethoscope around his neck. And what gets really aggravating sometimes, like a pimp, sometimes he’s black.”

Hunter, who identifies himself as an independent, chastised both Democrats and Republicans for dismissing the eugenic foundation of abortion. He said while abortion has targeted the black community especially, it is actually a “crime against all humanity.”

He warned that when Americans “pull that lever” to vote for a pro-choice politician, they “pull the trigger” of “a loaded gun aimed right between black Americans’ eyes.”

“And a child dies,” he added.

“The time has come for us to realize that we, our people, are no longer being illegally lynched one or two at a time at the end of a dirt road,” he urged. “It’s time for us to realize that our people are being womb- lynched!”