A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was accused Friday of tossing a sheriff’s campaign flyers into a dumpster in Fort Bend County, Texas.

“Sheriff Troy Nehls is a republican candidate running for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. He said the postal worker was caught on video throwing a stack of his campaign mailers in the trash,” according to WFLA.

A business owner called Nehls and showed him surveillance footage of the alleged incident that happened behind a building near FM 359.

“The owner said when he went to go retrieve what was thrown away, he found Nehls’ reelection campaign fliers,” Click2Houston reported.

Friday afternoon, Nehls tweeted the video and said when people standing nearby heard a noise, they went to investigate and found the campaign ads in the dumpster:

A US Postal worker was just caught on video throwing a stack of my campaign mailers in a dumpster. Some patriots nearby heard a noise when she tossed them in & went to investigate. They found a stack of them and called me. No wonder people are skeptical of mail in voting. pic.twitter.com/I28SBydg2N — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) June 26, 2020

The surveillance footage showed the person step out of the USPS vehicle and walk toward the dumpster while carrying what looked like a large object.

The individual opened the gate, went behind it, then reemerged and got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Minutes after the business owner called him, the sheriff said he went to retrieve the stack of mailers.

Later, Nehls tweeted a photo of the flyers in the dumpster:

Nehls told reporters he felt disappointed about the alleged incident, adding that he filed a report with the Fort Bend County Sheriffs’ Office and hoped to speak with a U.S. Postal inspector about opening an investigation into the matter.

“A federal employee, taking this and throwing it in a dumpster,” he said. “Not a good day, not a good day for America. And we really don’t know, has this mail carrier done it before?”

Saturday, Nehls tweeted that he was running a grassroots campaign and did not have money for television advertisements.

“I rely on mailers to reach voters and it’s sad to see a federal employee interfering with that,” he wrote.