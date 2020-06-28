WATCH: Gunman Opens Fire During Louisville Protest

A man prays at Jefferson Square Park on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Louisville, Ky., which has been the site of weeks of protests. Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the park in downtown Louisville where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. (AP …
AP Photo/Dylan Lovan
AWR Hawkins

The sounds of gunfire erupted at Jefferson Square Park Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest over the officer-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Video which captured the sounds of gunfire was posted to YouTube by the Telegraph. It shows people scrambling for cover as shots ring out:

WARNING: VIOLENCE

The New York Post reported that one person was killed and another wounded when the shots were fired.

The Post also noted that there is no information on the type of gun used nor is it clear whether all the gun shots were from the attacker. Some of the gun shots may have been the sounds of police returning fire.

People had begun congregating and camping in the park as a means of protesting Breonna Taylor’s death, but the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) said the camp will be cleared following the shooting.

The LMPD used Twitter to explain their plans:

