Texas Bar Owners Protest, File Lawsuit over Governor’s Closures

Texas bar owners are protesting the governor’s decision to shut down bars across the state as coronavirus cases tick up, with several lodging a lawsuit to block the emergency order.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) shut down bars in Texas on Friday following a spike in coronavirus cases in the Lone Star state.

Abbott explained last week:

At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, “about two dozen bar owners and private citizens” filed a lawsuit on Monday in an effort to upend the governor’s order: