Maine second congressional Republican candidate Adrienne Bennett decried the left’s move to “erase our history” and tear down America’s statues on Breitbart News Saturday.

Bennett hopes to unseat freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in Maine’s second congressional district. Golden represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election that House Democrats managed to flip during the 208 midterm elections.

Republicans only need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle mocked Golden for failing to serve as a “bold leader” in Congress, noting that he even split his vote on impeachment, voting for one article of impeachment, while voting against another article impeachment against Trump.

Bennett — a former press secretary for former Maine Gov. Paul LePage and businesswoman — said that she would serve as a staunch ally of President Trump in Congress and help enact his America First agenda.

“I’m not a career politician. What you get with me is an ally in Congress for President Trump so we can pass the America First agenda, we can hold China accountable, we can fix the broken welfare system,” Bennett told Breitbart News Saturday. “I grew up on welfare; I wasn’t born into business.”

Bennett said that Golden voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “80 percent of the time.”

Bennett also decried the left’s move to tear down America’s statues as an attempt to erase the country’s heritage.

She said, “This should be a time to celebrate our history, our independence — what is happening instead is the radical left is trying to erase our history, and tear down our statues. They want to redefine who we are, and they’re trying to do that by erasing our past. I have got to applaud President Trump for his executive order protecting our statues.”

“The violence, the rioting in our country, has to be reined in. What does it say throughout the country that riots and destruction are being allowed — that people aren’t allowed to sit in our car and watch fireworks? It’s crazy,” she added.

Bennett said that the Republicans have a good chance of taking back the House in a red wave.

“A new wave is coming, and it’s very red,” she said.

This is one of the biggest races in the country, and we’re going to give that electoral vote back to President Trump,” Bennett added.

Follow Bennett’s campaign for Maine’s second congressional district at TakeBackMaine.com.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.