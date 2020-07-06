7 Killed, 24 Wounded in Philadelphia Gun Violence over July 4th Weekend

Seven were shot dead and another 24 shot and wounded during Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CBS Philadelphia reports at least 31 shootings in total, “Friday through Sunday” in Philadelphia.

Fox 29 reports one of the weekend’s fatalities was six-year-old boy, who was struck in the chest by a bullet while playing “inside a home with other children on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.”

The boy was one of five people killed on Sunday alone.

SOMBER SUNDAY: One of the victims of violence is a 6 year old body found shot in the chest in the Upper Holmesburg section of the city. He died at the hospital. Also, a 15 year old was discovered in Overbrook shot in the head, and he’s in critical condition. — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) July 6, 2020

A 15-year-old Angelo Walker was one of three injured during a shooting Overbrook. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny (D) addressed the death and mayhem, saying, “This weekend’s horrific violence is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis plaguing our city. Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut Philadelphians lives tragically short.”

Breitbart News reported at least 70 were shot, 14 fatally, over Fourth of July weekend in Chicago by Sunday night alone.

On June 25, 2020, the Washington Post reported 17 of the top 20 cities for violent crime have a Democrat mayor and 19 of the top 20 cities with most incidents of violent crime per 10,000 people have a Democrat mayor.

