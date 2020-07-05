At Least 70 Shot, 14 Dead by Sunday Night over July 4th Weekend in Chicago

Scott Olson/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Over 70 people have been shot, at least 14 of them fatally, by Sunday night over the Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 74 were shot, 14 fatally, by 6:45 p.m. Central Time on July 5, 2020.

The Chicago Tribune reported the numbers as 80 shot, 17 fatally, by 5:29 p.m. July 5.

The fatalities included a seven-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was “shot in the head around 7 p.m. Saturday in the South Austin neighborhood while outside at a family gathering.”

A 14-year-old boy was among four victims fatally shot later Saturday night in Englewood, and their deaths come one weekend after a one-year-old and ten-year-old were shot dead in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

On July 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Chicago witnessed a 75 percent increase in shootings the month of June 2020. NBC 5 reported that murder rose in June too, with 78 percent more murders in June 2020 versus June 2019.

