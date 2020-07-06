At Least 9 Shot Dead Sunday in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC

At least nine people were shot dead on Sunday during the Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Daily News (NYDN) reports “at least nine lives” were lost in Sunday shootings, while ABC7 reports “there were 30 shootings with 10 homicides on Sunday alone.”

The NYDN reports that the fatal shootings began in the earliest part of Sunday–“a little after midnight”—when 20-year-old Jose Cepeda “was blasted in the chest… in East New York, Brooklyn.” At least eight others were shot and killed and upwards of 40 wounded as Sunday unfolded in NYC.

The violence is far above what was witnessed after fireworks on July 4, 2019, when a total of nine people were shot, one fatally.

CBS Local reports that NYPD numbers show there were a total of 37 shootings for the whole weekend, and those shootings resulted in 56 victims, fatal and non-fatal wounded combined:

NYPD: 37 Shootings, 56 Victims Over Violent July 4th Weekend – New York https://t.co/NpdWkTQtrx — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) July 6, 2020

The NYDN reports that Police Benevolent Association commented on the surge in violence, saying, “Criminals with guns fear no consequences.” The Benevolent Association pointed to recent changes in policing around the city and suggested that Mayor de Blasio and “all electeds… owe their constituents an explanation.”

