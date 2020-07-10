Flashback: Deceased Dogs Sent Voter Registration Forms in Swing States

Pets, including those that have died, have previously been sent voter registration forms in the mail thanks to the Voter Participation Center, a group that sends out millions of voter registration forms every election cycle.

On Friday, Fox 5 Atlanta reported that a cat named Cody had been sent a voter registration form in the mail in Georgia. Cody has been dead for about 12 years.

Dead dogs, other house pets, and deceased people have been sent voter registrations in the mail by the Voter Participation Center in past election cycles — many in swing states. This year, the group is mailing millions of voter registration forms out in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reported in January:

A spokesman for the organization said that, since September 2015, the group had helped register 4,142 people in Pasco County, as well as 8,946 in Pinellas County and 17,174 in Hillsborough County. Barba Brown said her organization is nonpartisan and is targeting groups that are underrepresented in the electorate, not because those groups of voters tend to be more likely to vote for Democrats. She declined to disclose the organization’s donors.

In 2018, before the midterm elections, Moco, a Boston terrier who died in 2000, was sent a voter registration form in Denver, Colorado:

“Dear, Moco Lucero,” the letter reads. “According to our review of publicly available records, you reside in Denver County and do not appear to be registered to vote.” “If you have already registered to vote at this address, or are ineligible to vote, please disregard this notice,” the letter continues. “Otherwise, please fill out the enclosed form and send it in the pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope.”

Two years before, in 2016, a deceased border collie named Benicia was sent a similar voter registration form in Raleigh, North Carolina:

The letter, from the Voter Participation Center, said according to public records Benicia resided in Wake County and was not registered to vote. The public records they must be referring to, said Schneider, is the phone book. Schneider said he put his phone under his dog’s name years ago because he didn’t want his name in the phone book and it cost extra for the number to be unlisted. Ever since, Benicia has received plenty of credit card applications and other mailings.

Another case from July 2012 out of Olympia, Washington, revealed that a black lab named Rosie Charleston was sent a voter registration form in the mail. Rosie died in 1998.

This election cycle, a number of states are moving to vote exclusively by mail. In Michigan, for instance, state elected Democrats are hoping to replace in-person voting with mail-in voting despite documented issues with its voter rolls.

Detroit, Michigan, officials have said they are cleaning up their voter rolls that had more 2,500 dead individuals registered to vote.

In California, Republicans are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after he signed a mandate ordering mail-in ballots be sent to all registered voters in the state. One lawsuit alleges there are 23,000 dead registered voters in California. Months ago, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla confirmed that double-voting by mail occurred in the March 3 primary.

Recent data has not shown a compelling public health justification for mail-in voting. In Wisconsin’s April election, only 52 of more than 400,000 voters and poll workers were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus. None of those cases were fatal. This equals an infection rate below two-hundredths of one percent.

