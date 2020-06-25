Some 23,000 dead registered voters could receive mail-in ballots to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election due to a new law by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), a court brief alleges.

This month, Newsom signed legislation that will send a mail-in ballot, solicited and unsolicited, to all registered voters in the state of California. The law will also allow county officials to count ballots that are received within 17 days of the election.

A court brief filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) alleges that thousands of dead registered voters could end up receiving mail-in ballots because they have not been removed from California’s voter rolls.

PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement:

California has a history of demonstrating that automation in voting processes will cause errors. Auto-mailings to active registrants won’t protect the state from sending ballots to dead and duplicated registrants — especially those who’ve shown an acknowledged willingness to take advantage of extra votes.

According to PILF researchers, there are about 23,000 dead registered voters on the state’s voter rolls, as well as 2,000 duplicate registrants across state lines with apparent voter credits in the last election, 1,525 registrants who apparently voted twice from the same addresses in the last three elections, and 280 registrants who apparently voted twice in two California counties in 2016.

The researchers also allege that between 2012 and 2018, more than 13.8 million mail-in ballots in California have been listed as “status unknown,” and nearly 840,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to out-of-date addresses.

The allegations come as former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) and the watchdog group Judicial Watch are suing Newsom over his May 8 executive order that authorizes California officials to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

Government Accountability Institute Research Director Eric Eggers has previously told Breitbart News that it is “fair to assume” many illegal aliens in California will obtain mail-in ballots for this year’s general election.

California has previously had a voter registration rate of over 100 percent, indicating more registered voters on voter rolls than those eligible to vote in the state.

Recent data has not shown a compelling public health justification for mail-in voting. In Wisconsin’s April election, only 52 of more than 400,000 voters and poll workers were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus. None of those cases were fatal. This equals an infection rate below two-hundredths of one percent.

