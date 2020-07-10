Women for America First Requests New York City Street Mural

Women for America First, a Virginia-based nonprofit, has requested to paint a New York City street mural, similar to that of the already completed Black Lives Matter painting.

The organization’s remarks were made in a letter from Executive Director Kylie Jane Kremer to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who took part in producing the city’s latest Black Lives Matter mural on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower.

“In light of New York City’s decision to open Fifth Avenue as a public fora and permit a bright yellow “Black Lives Matter” mural to be painted on the street, I write on behalf of Women for America First to express our organization’s interest in likewise painting a mural of our own,” Kremer wrote.

BREAKING: @America1stWomen has sent @BilldeBlasio a formal request asking to paint its own mural in NYC. We have retained counsel should de Blasio continue infringing upon our Constitutional rights. Tyranny MUST be stopped. cc: @RonColeman@Yoder_Esqq @KylieJaneKremer pic.twitter.com/HdMX94BGax — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) July 10, 2020

“In light of your generosity in opening up historic Fifth Avenue as a public fora by allowing the Black Lives Matter organization to paint their motto, our organization, too, would like to paint a mural of our motto — ‘Engaging, Inspiring and Empowering Women to Make a Difference!’ — on Fifth Avenue, or another similar street within the city’s jurisdiction,” Kremer continued, highlighting other suitable locations for the mural.

Kremer also stated the Women for America First organization will mirror the Black Lives Matter mural in terms of font and color.

“Regarding due concern, we would use the identical color paint and font as the Black Lives Matter Organization, self-fund such painting, and we further agree that the square footage used for our mural would be equal to the square footage used for the Black Lives Matter organization’s mural,” Kremer said.

“Women for America First is cognizant that we will likely need local authorities to assist us in traffic diversion and parking restrictions while the painting is completed,” Kremer added. “Of course, we are amenable to completing the painting at any hour most convenient for your Honor and the City of New York.”

In closing, the organization stated it would like to hear from de Blasio within three days, adding that its message is of utmost importance today.

“Thank you for your time and consideration of our request during a time in which our message could not be more important for our nation,” Kremer concluded. “We look forward to your response within three (3) business days.”