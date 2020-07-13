New York Requiring Travelers from Coronavirus Hot Spots to Provide Contact Information or Face $2k Fine

New York is requiring travelers hailing from coronavirus hotspots to provide contact information or face a $2,000 fine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said on Monday.

“NY is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival,” Cuomo said on Monday, warning, “If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine.”

“We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” he added:

NY is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival. If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

New York issued a travel advisory in June aimed at those hailing from states deemed hotspots of the virus.

Per the guidance:

All travelers entering New York who have recently traveled within a state with either: • a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average; or • a testing positivity rate of higher than a 10% over a seven-day rolling average, will be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days consistent with the Department of Health (DOH) regulations for quarantine.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, the travel advisory applies to travelers coming from 19 states, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. Travelers coming to the Empire State from those areas must now fill out a form “documenting where they’re coming from and their local contact information after they exit the plane” — a change that will now be mandatory via an emergency health order.

“Cuomo said the Port Authority will handle enforcement in the New York City-area airports, while the state will work with local airports in other areas of the state,” the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

“We can’t be in a situation where we have people from other states bringing the virus again,” Cuomo said. “It’s that simple.”