Poll: 66 Percent of Voters Disapprove of Terms ‘Kung Flu,’ ‘China Virus’

A new poll has found that 66 percent of registered voters find it inappropriate to use the terms “kung flu” or “China virus” when referring to COVID-19, while 34 percent said it is appropriate.

The Hill-HarrisX poll, which took place online between July 3 and 4 and surveyed 933 registered voters, also found that 83 percent of Democrat voters and 66 percent of independent voters found the terms to be inappropriate.

On the contrary, 56 percent of Republican voters who took part in the survey said they believe the terms are appropriate. Breaking the poll down further, 62 percent of voters who approve of President Trump’s leadership found the terms to be appropriate, while 38 percent of his supporters found the terms to be inappropriate.

Of those who disapprove of President Trump’s job performance, 89 percent stated they believe the terms to be inappropriate, while 11 percent of those who do not support him found the terms to be appropriate.

Regarding gender, 44 percent of males who were surveyed found the terms to be appropriate, while 25 percent of female respondents agreed. Fifty-six percent of males and 75 percent of females who took part in the survey found the terms to be inappropriate.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.