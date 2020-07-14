Ivanka Trump Launching American Workforce Development Ad Campaign

White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump will launch a new ad campaign on Tuesday promoting the value of job training outside of the four-year university college system.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump told reporters in a statement.

“While we celebrate and encourage American innovation, we recognize the responsibility of both the public and private sectors to invest in American workers and ensure that they are reconnected with good jobs and prepared for the future.”

Ivanka Trump will join IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty and Apple CEO Tim Cook for a virtual roundtable on Tuesday to launch the “Find Something New” ad campaign together with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and the Ad Council.

Cook said it was vital to develop new skills in the American workforce.

“To invest in our future, we have to invest in people, in education, and the many paths to a well-paying job or starting a new business,” he wrote in a statement. “This initiative is about empowering people across the nation to discover a more hopeful future for themselves and their families.”

The website and campaign argue the need for workers to “pivot and retrain” their skills to connect to more modern jobs that pay a decent wage.

The promoted jobs include aerospace engineering and operations technician, broadcast and sound engineering technician, web developer, computer support specialist, and other trades like an electrician or a line installer and repairer. Other jobs promoted in the medical field include a registered nurse, a radiologic/MRI technician, and a contact tracer for diseases like coronavirus.

The funding for the ad campaign comes from corporations including Apple, AT&T Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc. Duke Energy Corporation, General Motors Company, The Home Depot, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Lockheed Martin, VISA, and Walmart.

“The White House is proud to support the Ad Council through this campaign and will continue to champion all avenues that support American workers and families,” Ivanka Trump wrote.