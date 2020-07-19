Exclusive — Mike Pence: Socialist Label Will Stick to Joe Biden in 2020

ONALASKA Wisconsin — Vice President Mike Pence believes that former Vice President Joe Biden is now a socialist, and that label will stick to him in the 2020 election.

“After the unity agenda came out, that question is now asked and answered,” Pence said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Friday, when asked whether branding Biden as a socialist would be effective in the 2020 presidential campaign.

During a trip to Wisconsin on Friday, Pence kicked off a series of attacks on Biden, calling him “an autopen president” for the dreams of Democrat socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and radical left climate and energy policies from Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The “socialist” attack has become a common refrain from Republicans running for office in recent years with mixed results. Voters ignored the warnings from failed presidential candidates Sen. John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 about former President Barack Obama, who used his eight years in office to shift the country to the left. President Donald Trump and Pence spent most of the 2018 midterm elections warning about the Democrat party’s looming socialist policies, but lost the majority in the House of Representatives to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But Pence appeared confident that the socialists in the Democrat party had transformed Biden’s presidential campaign. All the Trump/Pence campaign had to do, he said, was to remind voters of what Biden had embraced.

“The truth always works. I really think that,” Pence said, listing Biden’s proposals in recent weeks. “The radical left dominates the Democrat party today.”

The 110-page Unity Agenda document released by the Biden campaign details trillions of new spending, with dramatic new federal mandates to transform the economy and embrace key elements of Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, while rejoining the Paris climate accord.

“The radical left believes the federal government must be involved in every aspect of our lives to correct those American wrongs,” Pence said during his speech on Friday and added, “Their agenda is based on government control; our agenda is based on freedom.”

When asked about what was different between the 2020 campaign against Biden and the 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton, Pence pointed to the success of Trump’s first term.

“Last time we were running on promises made, now we’re running on promises kept,” he said, ticking off the list of gains made by the Trump administration on immigration enforcement, cutting taxes, standing up for the unborn, reducing regulations, and energizing the economy.

Despite Trump’s success, voters in 2020 will weigh if the administration can successfully bring the country back from the punishing coronavirus pandemic.

Pence appeared confident that voters would compare Trump’s plan for recovery after the coronavirus pandemic with Biden’s proposals and ultimately side with Republicans.

“This election is just really about the record,” he said. “Ours and his.”