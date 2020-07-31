Elderly Homeowner with Shotgun Ends Alleged Home Invasion

A 74-year-old Graves County, Kentucky, homeowner with a shotgun ended an alleged home invasion Thursday morning by shooting the suspect after he kicked in a door.

KFVS 12 reported a suspect is believed to have attempted to enter the home at 3 a.m. Thursday, only to flee once confronted. Around 4:45 a.m. a suspect allegedly kicked in the home’s door and made entry while armed with a shotgun, only to be shot by the elderly homeowner.

The Paducah Sun reports the wounded suspect fled the scene but was found “just down the road from the residence with a severe shotgun wound to his arm.”

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Page II, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s deputies located the shotgun they believe Page was carrying when he allegedly attempted the home invasion.

Page faces charges of first degree burglary.

