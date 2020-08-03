34 Shot, 9 Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-four people were shot, nine fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On August 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported 21 people had been shot, six fatally, Friday through Saturday afternoon alone.

On Monday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend concluded with at least 34 shot, nine fatally.

NBC5 reported the fatal shootings began with someone opening fire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on a nine-year-old boy who was playing in a parking lot. The boy was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sun-Times reported the nine-year-old’s name was Janari Ricks.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend was a drive-by shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday. Thirty-eight-year-old Allen Britten was outside “standing in the 6400 block of South Green Street” when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant opened fire.

Briteen was hit in the head and back and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 28-year-old men were shot and killed approximately six hours earlier in Lawnsdale.

On August 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago witnessed a 139 percent increase in murders in July 2020, compared to July 2019. ABC7 reported there were 105 murders in July 2020, up from “the 44 reported in July 2019.”

Lightfoot used a July 26, 2020, appearance on CNN”s State of the Union to blame Chicago’s violence on out-of-state guns.

On July 29, 2020, Breitbart News reported Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive (ATF) numbers showing that the majority of guns recovered and traced in Illinois in 2018 were originally sourced in Illinois.

In fact, more guns recovered in Illinois were sourced to Illinois that were sourced to Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, and Michigan, combined.

