A National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll found that Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) and former Rep. Karen Handel (R-GA) struck a dead heat in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, a key swing district in the 2020 congressional elections.

The NRCC survey found that 48 percent of registered voters prefer McBath, while 46 percent favor Handel, which is well within the poll’s 4.9 percent margin of error.

The survey also revealed that Georgia’s sixth congressional district is split on party identification and the generic ballot.

Of voters in the district, 33 percent identify as Republican, while 33 percent identify as Democrat. On the generic ballot, 44 percent of voters would vote for a generic Republican, and 45 percent would vote for a generic Democrat.

Handel’s previous experience in Congress makes her well suited to take back the seat, the NRCC contended in a memo released on Tuesday.

The NRCC wrote:

Despite a spring and summer of difficult health and economic news, Karen Handel’s long service and familiarity with the district makes her well-positioned to win back the seat, especially considering the make-up of the electorate this year versus 2018 when she lost by just a point.

President Donald Trump won Georgia’s sixth congressional district during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip it during the 2018 midterm elections.

McBath defeated Handel during the 2018 midterm elections by only one percentage point, or 50.5 to 49.5 percent.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters during a press conference in July that Republicans still have the opportunity to take back the House during the 2020 congressional elections.

North Star Opinion Research conducted the poll on behalf of the NRCC, polling 400 registered voters. The polling firm surveyed voters between July 26 and July 28. Of those 400 registered voters, 40 percent were polled via landline and 60 percent through cell phone. The margin of error for the poll is 4.9 percentage points.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.