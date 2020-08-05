Appearing Wednesday on TMZ, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed, without evidence, that President Donald Trump intends to use his “emergency powers” to install himself as “president for life” if he is elected to a second term.

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHARLES LATIBEAUDIERE: Your comment this week that the American people need to wake up because President Trump is, in your eyes–

HARVEY LEVIN: A Hitler-wannabe.

LATIBEAUDIERE: –He’s Mussolini and Putin is Hitler. Harking back to the axis of power. That’s definitely going to draw people’s attention.

REP. JAMES CLYBURN: Well, I think it’s real. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it. The facts are very clear. He says he was on the phone seven or eight times with Putin recently. Nobody knows what he’s talking about. Is he getting instructions from Putin? What’s he talking about on the phone? If you look at the way he is carrying out this presidency, you kind of see what I mean when I say Putin is Hitler and he’s Mussolini. This guy really does not plan to go quietly if he is not reelected, and if he is reelected I don’t think he’d plan to go quietly because the Constitution dictates you can’t serve two terms. This guy intends to install himself under the emergency powers or whatever he can use to be president for life. He has said that jokingly, but he means that.