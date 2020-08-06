President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed in on the idea of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as a possible vice presidential choice for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think she’s fine. She did very poorly in the race, she was expected to be one of the winners, one of the potential stronger candidates, and she ended up going out with nothing, so she was a thud,” Trump said.

The president spoke about Harris in an interview with radio host Geraldo Rivera, who asked him about his opinion of Harris and other possible candidates.

“I’m fine with any of them frankly,” Trump said. “I would have said she’d probably be the one, but she did very poorly.”

Harris ended her White House bid in December before any of the votes were cast despite announcing in September that she was “fucking moving to Iowa” to build momentum for her campaign.

The California senator made a brief debate splash after she attacked former Vice President Joe Biden’s record of opposing busing for the sake of desegregating public schools in June 2019.

Biden was caught by surprise by the attack and was not pleased.

“She is as smart as can be, and she feels strongly. It came out of nowhere, didn’t seem to be consistent with anything I’ve been accused of before,” he said about Haris after the attack.

Despite their moment of contention on the debate, Harris remains at the top of the list of potential vice presidential candidates.