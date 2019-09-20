Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is beefing up resources in Iowa and accidentally confirmed her change in campaign strategy after a reporter overheard the presidential candidate telling a colleague that she is “f*cking moving to Iowa.”

Harris recently told Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) that she is “f*cking moving to Iowa,” according to a reporter who overheard the conversation:

“I’m f****** moving to Iowa,” Sen. Kamala Harris joked to Sen. Hirono (before she noticed me) pic.twitter.com/dv0PRWLY8g — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) September 18, 2019

“She saw me after it left her mouth but I wasn’t hiding. She smiled in a way like, ‘oh no,’ for a second and then she smiled in a way that was like, ‘fuck it,'” Laslo added:

She saw me after it left her mouth but I wasn’t hiding. She smiled in a way like, “oh no,” for a second and then she smiled in a way that was like, “fuck it.” I gave them space to catch up and then did a quick interview with her as she was getting in her ride. She’s nice and cool — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) September 20, 2019

Instead of trying to cover up Harris’s obvious frustration with her position in the presidential race, her campaign decided to expand on her salty quote, with her communications director Lily Adams promoting a shirt quoting her boss:

The Harris campaign sent out a fundraising email with the subject “‘I’m f**king moving to Iowa’ – Kamala Harris,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“She cut to the chase!” the body of the email stated, according to the Examiner. “We’re doubling our organizers on the ground in Iowa and Kamala is ramping up her time on the trail there, beginning today in Cedar Rapids.”

Despite the campaign’s attempts to add an element of levity to Harris’s remarks, she confirmed to reporters that she is, in fact, torn and frustrated.

“I cannot only be in Iowa, because South Carolina is also a state that is very important, that I care about,” she said.

“Until we have campaign finance reform, I need to fundraise,” she continued. “So it can be frustrating, frankly, to have to make these decisions that feel like a trade-off, but I plan to spend as much time as I can.”

Harris’s remarks follow weeks of a downward trend in the polls, both nationally and in key primary states. An Iowa poll released Wednesday showed Harris dropping to sixth place in the Hawkeye State, having just five percent support:

#NEW Iowa Democratic Caucus, Pot-Debate Poll Biden 25%

Warren 23%

Buttigieg 12%

Sanders 9%

Klobuchar 8%

Harris 5%

Steyer 3%

Booker 2%

Yang 2%

Bullock/Castro/Delaney/Gabbard/O’Rourke 1%@focusonrural / David Binder Researchhttps://t.co/0eu508GFxB — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 18, 2019

Harris is beefing up resources in Iowa, adding “60 organizers and opening 10 new offices around the state,” according to the Des Moines Register.

The California lawmaker is campaigning in Iowa Friday and is expected to participate in an LGBTQ forum at Coe College in Cedar Rapids Friday evening.