GOP Online Fundraising Site WinRed Raised $164 Million in July

Republican grassroots fundraising platform WinRed raised $164.3 million in July, including more than $15.7 million in one day, according to a report released on Monday.

The Hill‘s Julia Manchester reported on Monday that WinRed received 3.217 million donations, with the average donation totaling $51.

This serves as significant momentum for the Republican fundraising platform. WinRed raised $31 million in the third quarter of 2019; the platform raised $3.6 million in July 0f 2019.

Republicans established WinRed to compete against the Democrat grassroots fundraising platform ActBlue. ActBlue raised $710 million during the second quarter of 2020 from 5.7 million donors for federal races as well as socially progressive causes such as Black Lives Matter.

The Donald Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a total of $165 million in July, while former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democrat National Committee (DNC) raised $140 million.

WinRed’s fundraising haul for the Republican Party could particularly help House GOP congressional candidates across the country. Republicans need to take a net 17 congressional seats to retake the House majority.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.