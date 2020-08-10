Steve Scalise: ‘Joe Biden Wants to Take Our Guns Away’

During a Fox News interview, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) warned voters that Joe Biden wants to take away guns and suggested Biden is letting anti-gun leftists push that agenda for him.

Scalise began his commentary by pointing out that Americans use guns for self-preservation. He said, “Every day in America people use guns to save their lives.”

He then noted the left’s push to defund the police and asked viewers to consider what that means for personal safety. He said, “It means you’re at your house, just and your family, and there’s no police around or they’ve defunded the police like cities like New York and Minneapolis are doing. If someone comes to your house who’s there to protect you? It’s you, with your family, with a gun.”

Scalise observed, “We better fight to protect our Second Amendment rights,” adding, “Don’t let the left take it away.”

He noted, “Joe Biden wants to take our guns away,” and claimed that Biden’s agenda is being “run” by anti-gun leftists.

Breitbart News reported a November 6, 2019, exchange between Biden and CNN’s Anderson Cooper in which Cooper asked if a Biden administration would take away guns, and Biden answered in the affirmative:

Cooper: So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns? BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon.

Biden went on to say, “The fact of the matter is, [assault weapons] should be illegal, period.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.