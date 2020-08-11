Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his pick for vice president shows that the “left-wing mob” is controlling Biden’s candidacy.

McDaniel released a statement after Biden chose Harris to be his vice presidential nominee. She noted that Harris has a history of radical positions, saying:

Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Joe Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. A hiding, diminished, & incoherent Biden didn’t just select a VP candidate, he chose the person who will actually be in charge if he were somehow able to win. Harris’ radical policies may be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans.

Katrina Pierson, a Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser, also slammed Biden for choosing Harris as his vice presidential nominee. She said in a statement on Tuesday:

Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.

“At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” Pierson added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.