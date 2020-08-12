Zerlina Maxwell, a progressive political show host and commentator, on Wednesday joined in speculating about former Vice President Joe Biden stepping aside to leave Kamala Harris as president during an interview on MSNBC.

“What Joe Biden did today, is not only make history by selecting Kamala Harris to be his running mate, but he also set it up that the first woman president could be a Black woman and that is something that I am just frankly in awe of at this moment,” Maxwell said of Biden’s decision to pick Harris as his running mate.

She added that she thought Biden’s decision was because Harris “has demonstrated that she can be commander in chief.”

Maxwell’s comments come after CNN editor Chris Cillizza also speculated about Biden having to “step aside.”

“Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside,” he wrote.

In the days leading up to Biden’s selection, some Biden allies reportedly warned him against choosing Harris, arguing that she was ambitious and would endeavor to become the president.

