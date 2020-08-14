Florida Teen Refurbishes Computers for Students in Need

A Florida teen spent his summer trying to provide working computers to students who cannot otherwise afford them.

Christopher Kilpatrick, 15, a Bolles School honor student, worked as an intern for local tech company Urban Mining with IT asset disposition (ITAD) Director Johnnie McBurnie’s team — whose focus is “reducing the impact of electronic waste.” When he saw how many old computers ended up in the company’s hands on a regular basis, Kilpatrick offered an alternative to simply using them for salvage.

“I almost had an epiphany when I realized not everyone can afford a computer,” Kilpatrick said. The team liked the idea, and was impressed by the young man’s motivation and expertise. “He knew his stuff,” McBurnie said, so they put him to work. “We kept him busy,” said McBurnie. “He was doing four to five machines a day.”

Kilpatrick found the experience valuable, saying his time at Urban Mining taught him something important. “One great thing I learned from this is the importance of recycling,” he told local NBC and ABC affiliate First Coast News. Perhaps even more importantly, he is proud of the time he spent working. “I like the feeling I am making a difference,” he said.

All in all, Kilpatrick produced 20 fully functioning systems — including monitors, peripherals and software he tested to ensure everything worked properly. The computers are slated for delivery to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters nonprofit organization next week.