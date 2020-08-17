Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for the Massachusetts district, said U.S. Attorney for the the District of Connecticut John Durham is an apolitical prosecutor, offering his remarks on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

Durham was selected by Attorney General William Barr to probe the origins of the Obama administration’s ostensible investigation — which continued with the operation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller during the Trump administration — of alleged “Russian interference” in the 2016 election.

“I know John Durham a little bit,” said Lelling. “He was U.S. attorney in Connecticut. He is a long-time prosecutor within the Justice Department. I think he’s in probably about 30 years. He’s probably the least political prosecutor I’ve ever met.”

Lelling added, “So while I don’t know the underlying details — or pros and cons of the investigation he’s doing — what I do know is that any accusation against Durham that he is acting out of political motives, I’m confident is false. That guy is a prosecutor’s prosecutor. He is an absolute straight shooter.”

LISTEN:

Pollak noted widespread Democrat and news media denigration of the Durham-led investigation as “political” and conducted in bad faith.

We should pay special attention to @AWeissmann's tweets over the next few weeks as he pontificates on the Durham Probe and tries his best to smear Durham. Durham, a career fed. prosecutor, has an excellent reputation within the defense bar as a non-partisan, straight shooter. 1/ https://t.co/PidOxJ3rGk — Solomon L. Wisenberg (@WisenbergSol) August 16, 2020

In April, Barr described the Obama administration’s investigation of Trump’s first presidential campaign for ostensible foreign interference — which continued into Trump’s presidency — as “one of the greatest travesties in American history. He added, “There was something far more troubling here.”