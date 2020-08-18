At Least 13 Shot Monday Night Alone in Philadelphia

At least 13 people were shot Monday night alone in Democrat-controlled Philadelphia, 24-hours after a weekend of violence that witnessed at least 30 shot, seven fatally.

NBC Philadelphia reported there 25 shootings weekend shootings that left behind more than 30 victims – fatal and non-fatal combined.

6 ABC reports at least 13 people were shot Monday night, including five people within a one hour time-frame.

The five shooting victims were an 18-year-old who was shot in the back “around 9:21 p.m. at 65th and Belmar streets,” a 28-year-old who was shot in the rear end around 9:30 p.m., and another three individuals who “were shot around 9:56 p.m. at 55th and Baltimore Avenue.”

The three shot at 9:56 p.m. consisted of an 18-year-old woman and two males, one of whom was 18 and the other was 20-years old.

6 ABC notes the homicide rate in Philadelphia is 30 percent higher than it was this time last year.

And Philadelphia is but one of many Democrat-controlled cities witnessing a surge in shootings and mayhem.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago saw over 20 people shot Monday alone, and two of the shooting victims died as a result of their injuries.

And Breitbart News reported Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City witnessed over 50 shot from Thursday through Sunday, seven fatally. There were 12 shootings with 19 injured and one killed in NYC on Friday alone.

KSDK reported 14 shot, two fatally, in Democrat-controlled St. Louis over the weekend. The wounded included an 8-month-old girl who was shot in the arm Friday night.

