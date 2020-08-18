A hot mic moment published by The Recount showed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer standing at the podium in anticipation for her Democratic National Convention speech on Monday.

“It’s not just Shark Week. It’s Shark Week,” Whitmer said, before mouthing “motherf*ckers” in front of the camera at a Lansing union hall.

Gov. Whitmer (D-MI) jokes before going live: "It's not just Shark Week … it's Shark Week *mouths expletive*" pic.twitter.com/KSndbTvLZi — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020

Numerous people could be heard laughing off camera, in a state where she has imposed a ten-person limit on indoor activities.

“I have learned about the hot mic,” she added to aides off camera.

Shark Week is an annual event hosted by the Discovery Channel that features shark-related programming.

Moments later, a seemingly nervous Whitmer addressed the DNC, botching the words and phrasing of her prepared text:

Whitmer lamented the deaths of Americans due to the coronavirus, but she created a policy that required recovering patients to be placed in nursing homes.

To date, there have been 8,041 cases confirmed in Michigan long-term care facilities, which led to 2,082 deaths, according to the state of Michigan.

There have been 4,156 confirmed nursing home staff cases and 21 deaths.

