Voter Fraud: Man Arrested in L.A. for Voting 3 Times as His Dead Mother

A man from Norwalk, California, in Los Angeles County was arrested and charged last month for voting three times as his dead mother, as well as voting for himself, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The DA’s office said:

A Norwalk man has been charged with allegedly casting votes in three elections on behalf of his mother who had passed away, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today. Caesar Peter Abutin (dob 11/2/64) was charged in case BA488819 with one felony count each of fraud in connection with votes cast and fraudulent voting. He pleaded not guilty today and is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing setting on October 28 in Department 50 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The case was filed for warrant on July 31. Deputy District Attorney Marian Thompson of the Public Integrity Division is prosecuting the case. Between October 2012 and November 2014, Abutin is accused of voting in three elections, claiming to be his 67-year-old mother who passed away in July 2006, while also casting votes for himself.

The charges were announced, coincidentally, in the midst of the Democratic National Convention, as Democrats accused President Donald Trump of exaggerating the potential for voter fraud in his push against automatic vote-by-mail.

Los Angeles County agreed in 2019 to remove as many as 1.5 million registered but inactive voters as of April 2018 from its rolls in a settlement with Judicial Watch.

Judicial Watch noted that 112% of the adult population of L.A. was registered to vote.

