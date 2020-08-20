Donald Trump: Joe Biden Is Pennsylvania’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

President Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania on Thursday to highlight former Vice President Joe Biden’s failure to help American workers.

“Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania, He’s actually, for the reasons we just said, your worst nightmare,” Trump said. “Biden supported every single globalist attack on Pennsylvania workers.”

The president’s trip coincided with Biden’s Democrat convention speech on Thursday night.

“Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention and I’m sure that he’ll just knock them dead,” Trump joked.

He pointed to Biden’s support of trade deals like NAFTA, TPP, and the South Korea trade deal, as well as the Paris Climate accord and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization.

“For the last four years, we’ve been reversing Biden’s betrayals and delivering historic wins for the people of Pennsylvania,” he said.

Trump traveled to Old Forge, Pennsylvania, for the speech, just hours before Biden is scheduled to deliver his convention address on Thursday night. Old Forge is five miles from Scranton, where Biden was born before he moved to Delaware.

“He’ll remind us that he was born in Scranton, but you know he left like 70 years ago, right?” Trump said, recalling that Biden moved from the state as a boy. “He abandoned Pennsylvania. He abandoned Scranton.”

He reminded the audience that Biden had already endorsed the idea of eliminating fossil fuels and banning fracking, a major source of jobs in the state.

The president spoke outside a steel building with three blue semi-trucks behind the stage. A crowd of supporters was present for the speech, many of them wearing Make America Great Again hats.

Trump boasted that he had brought back manufacturing jobs to the United States, recalling that former President Barack Obama once cynically said that a “magic wand” was needed to bring the jobs back.

“Where’s the magic wand?” Trump asked. “Well, we have the magic wand.”