Mike Cernovich: There Would Be Riots All Over an In-Person DNC

Author and Journalist Mike Cernovich said in a Thursday interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow that the Democrats canceled the in-person portion of the 2020 Democrat National Convention (DNC) because “there would be riots all over the DNC right now” if they had not turned it into a virtual event.

“There would be riots all over the DNC right now,” said Cernovich. “That’s the real reason they canceled the convention. They can’t convince me that they canceled the convention over COVID-19 when they just had that big John Lewis funeral where they all showed up.”

Cernovich was responding to Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, who stated that the mainstream media has been “trying to make it seem like there’s as much right-wing violence as left-wing violence, which is, of course, not even remotely true.”

“And if you listen to this convention, Mike, there hasn’t been one mention of any of the riots. If anything, they’re acting as though they’re all peaceful and they’re all noble,” added Marlow.

“Yeah, that’s the real reason they canceled the DNC,” said Cernovich. “We know they didn’t cancel the DNC for COVID, because they’ve had — how many funerals for John Lewis? I have no problem necessarily with that, but how many funerals did John Lewis get?”

“So they can all gather for John Lewis’ funeral, but they can’t gather for the DNC? Yeah right,” he added. “The reason they didn’t go to the DNC is that in 2016 — which Breitbart was right there on the front-lines — there were massive protests.”

Marlow also mentioned the fact that former President Bill Clinton spoke at the DNC — on the same day that photos were published showing him getting a massage from an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, raising new questions about Clinton’s relationship with the now-deceased pedophile.

“Not only did Clinton’s speech happen on the day that the photos came out of him getting a massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, but they made a whole theme of the convention that Donald Trump is bad to women and Joe Biden is the one who saved all these women from domestic violence,” said Marlow.

“And then you have a guy who was credibly accused of rape,” Marlow continued. “We know that he has treated his office as the president in a way to take advantage of subordinates, and he has also — according to documents — went to Epstein’s pedophile island, and yet he was allowed to speak at the DNC.”

“A stunning thing in many ways, yet entirely not surprising in other ways,” he added. “Could you believe it? That Bill Clinton — they let him do it?”

Cernovich responded with his take on the matter:

Yeah, I can, and I can believe that the media didn’t report on the Bill Clinton story at all. When a story like that hits, I like to run through all the big accounts and the verified checks, and watch them ignore it time and time again. So the mainstream, corporate, DNC-affiliated media ignores the story, and then Billy Boy goes on to give his talk, and then he gets a nice little puff piece in the New York Times about how he might be making a comeback, and, ‘Who’s this Bill Clinton guy who’s really interesting? Is he too moderate?’ and they leave out all this other stuff, of course. It’s quite startling.

The two also talked about how it’s a shame that the DNC’s ratings are so low, given that the virtual event has been so bizarre, and people should see it for the mess that it really is.

“The [DNC’s] ratings are not good, and I actually think that’s not necessarily a good thing,” said Marlow. “I would like people to see this stuff.”

“I have mixed feelings,” Cernovich responded. “One is that there’s not going to be any post-convention bump for Biden, which is unprecedented in its own way.”

“And two, is yeah, I want this weird stuff that I see — I want people to see it,” he added. “I want people to know that Linda Sarsour was there. I want people to know that.”

