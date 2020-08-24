WATCH: Armed Rioters Corner, Fire at Police Vehicle in Wisconsin

Dozens of rioters, some armed with rifles, surrounded an armored police vehicle on a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday night as violent riots broke out.

They stood in front of the vehicle, refusing to let it pass. One yelled, “You guys are instigating. You know you’re instigating!” “Take that sh** back!” another yelled.

They began yelling, “Gas!” to warn fellow rioters to put on gas masks as police apparently prepared to deploy smoke grenades to escape.

One rioter yelled, “10-4 on gas!”

Another rioter responded, “Gas!”

“You f**king cowards!” someone yelled. Some warned an armed rioter not to point his rifle at the police. Another warned, “They’re gonna deploy! They’re getting out!” as rioters began to back up.

The police then opened a hatch on top of the vehicle and threw what looked like several grenades that began to emit smoke as some protesters ran away screaming, “F**k you!” “F**king p*ssies!” and “F**k 12!”

As the vehicle began pulling away, shots rang out. It is unclear who fired the shots, although video captured by journalist Drew Hernandez panned to an armed rioter who can be seen with his gun pointed at the exiting vehicle:

BREAKING: Rioters corner police with assault weapons in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/TzBz9tk1i5 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

As Breitbart News’s Dylan Gwinn reported, armed rioters shut down streets in Kenosha as the city fell into chaos after a police-involved shooting earlier in the evening.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.