Former NFL Player Herschel Walker: ‘I Have Seen Racism … and It Isn’t Donald Trump’

Former NFL player Herschel Walker defended President Donald Trump on Monday during a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Herschel Walker spoke fondly of his 37-year friendship with Trump and said he was personally insulted every time the left criticized the president as racist.

“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about,” he said. “Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is — and it isn’t Donald Trump.”

Walker said that Trump had a strong commitment to his family and treated everyone with respect in his business.

“I watched him treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP,” he said. “He made them feel special because he knew they were.”

Walker defended Trump’s respect for the national anthem and the flag, opposing the kneeling protests by the radical left.

“I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” he said. “He shows how much he cares about social justice and the black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”

Walker spoke about Trump’s aggressive public demeanor, especially with his political opponents, and compared it to playing football.

“Some people don’t like his style … the way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals,” he said. “People on opposing teams didn’t like it when I ran right over them either. But that’s how you get the job done.”

Walker’s remarks angered many on the left, including activist Alyssa Milano.