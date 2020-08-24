An Ohio GOP lawmaker announced on Monday that he has filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine (R) over his mandates in response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Ohio House of Representatives member Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township) has drafted articles of impeachment against governor Mike DeWine over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by WLWT5.

Becker said he drafted the articles of impeachment due to the governor’s actions, which have included the implementation a statewide mask mandate. The Ohio House member cited such behavior as “abuses of power.”

The report added that Becker’s announcement comes after the governor vetoed Senate Bill 55 and threatened to veto Senate Bill 618 and Senate 1 — which would limit DeWine’s authority and that of other state officials during the pandemic.

Becker says that many Ohioans do not agree with DeWine’s behavior and are calling for the “general assembly to take control.”

“With deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 flattened, the Governor continues to press his boot on the throat of Ohio’s economy,” said Becker, according to a report by KDKA2.

Becker’s ten articles of impeachment are currently supported by two other conservative lawmakers in the the Ohio House of Representatives.

The report added that a DeWine spokesman said the governor is focused on saving lives during the pandemic, helping the economy, and getting Ohio residents back to work.

“That is what he is focused on. Not this,” said DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney.

Ohio Speaker of the House Robert Cupp (R) did not directly say whether he supports impeachment, but did acknowledge his dissatisfaction with many of the governor’s public health orders, reports KDKA2.

“The Speaker shares the concerns of many members of the caucus regarding executive branch overreach, in particular with respect to some of the health orders that have been issued, and he has voiced those concerns directly to the governor,” said Cupp spokesperson Taylor Jach.

