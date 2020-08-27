Watch Live: Kamala Harris to Deliver Prebuttal Speech to Donald Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will deliver the Democrat prebuttal speech to President Donald Trump’s remarks at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday.

Harris, Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee, will speak in Washington, DC, at 3:00 p.m.

A Harris aide told NBC News that Harris, a former attorney general, will “prosecute the case against Trump.”

The Democrat vice presidential nominee will speak about “President Trump’s failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout” and the alleged “Biden-Harris plan to contain COVID-19 and build a different path forward in America.”

Harris will also address the riots and looting occurring in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with “emphasis.”

The vice presidential nominee will also reportedly focus on Biden’s plan for rapid coronavirus testing and for imposing a nationwide mask mandate.

Harris’s prebuttal raises questions as to why the vice presidential nominee, not Biden, is delivering the prebuttal speech to Trump.

