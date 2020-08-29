Fourteen people were shot, four fatally, Friday to Saturday at noon in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports that the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Friday night at 7:00 p.m., when an 18-year-old standing on a sidewalk “in the 4600 block of North Kasson” was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The next fatal shooting occurred less than 20 minutes later. ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that it was just after 7:15 p.m. “in the 900-block of West 50th Street” that an occupant in an SUV opened fire on three individuals on a porch.

A 66-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in critical condition and a 48-year-old man was “injured by glass and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.”

A 39-year-old man was shot numerous times in the incident and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was shot at killed at a gas station around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The fourth fatality occurred less than ten minutes later “in 800 block of East 88th Place,” when a woman was shot and killed while walking with a friend.

Breitbart News reported at least 60 people were shot, five fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

More recently, Breitbart News reported that 15 people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Wednesday alone.

