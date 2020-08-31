Former consultants for failed Republican presidential primary candidate Jeb Bush are now working with a “Never Trump”-associated group to help Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris win the swing state of Florida.

The group “Republican Voters Against Trump,” funded by Never Trump’s Bill Kristol, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller, is spearheading an initiative to flip Florida blue this election cycle. The group has tapped former Bush consultants Mike Murphy and David Hill to help elect Biden.

The Miami Herald reports:

A group of Republicans who want to rid their party of President Donald Trump is making a hefty investment to turn Florida blue. And they have help from one of ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s former top political strategists. Officials with Republican Voters Against Trump, a national super PAC, said Monday they would begin a campaign aimed at persuading politically moderate Floridians to back Joe Biden, hopeful that the support of those voters can swing the battleground state — and possibly the presidency — toward the Democratic presidential candidate this fall.

The former Bush consultants and Never Trump group have branded the effort “Project Orange Crush,” spending between $8 million to $10 million in the next couple of months on advertising targeted to moderate Republican voters and swing voters.

“Our plan is to surgically target the key 450,000 Independents and soft Republicans who will decide the election,” a memo obtained by the Herald reads.

The former Bush consultants’ involvement in helping to elect Biden comes as hundreds of former staffers for Mitt Romney, John McCain, and George W. Bush have signed onto initiatives to defeat Trump in the November 3 election.

Also involved are former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, Miles Taylor and Elizabeth Neumann, who both worked for former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the Trump administration. Breitbart News first named the two officials as opponents of the president in an exclusive report on the agency’s personnel in May 2019.

The Republican establishment, based almost exclusively in Washington, DC, and made up of consultants, donors, and political operatives, has been opposed to Trump’s economic nationalist agenda since the 2015 GOP presidential primary when they unsuccessfully attempted to stop him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.