Forty people were shot, six fatally, Friday into Monday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 16 were shot, two fatally, Friday through Saturday afternoon alone.

A four-year-old boy was among the casualties in one of the weekend’s early shootings. He was standing outside in the 8600 block of South Honore Friday night when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, wounding him in the leg.

He was with an 18-year-old woman when the shooting occurred, and she was shot in the back.

On Monday morning ABC 7 reported the number of shooting victims had climbed to 40 and the number of dead had reached six.

Three people–one woman and two men–were shot around 1:30 p.m. during a drive-by attack “in the 8000-block of South Green.” One of the wounded was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other in fair condition. The woman was in critical condition, having been shot in the chest.

Four people–one woman, two men, and a 17-year-old–were shot in another single incident Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. They were “on the sidewalk about 6:25 p.m. in the 7700-block of South Kingston Avenue” when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, wounding all four individuals.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports “43 people were shot citywide, eight of them fatally,” over the entirety of Labor Day Weekend 2019. The city almost hit that level of wounded and dead this Labor Day Weekend, Friday into Monday morning alone.

