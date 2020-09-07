WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Shootout in NYC Apartment Lobby

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers division released a video this weekend showing a shootout in an apartment lobby in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The shooting occurred August 25, 2020, and the video ha now been released in hopes of identifying the shooters.

Fox News reports that the shooting “happened shortly after 1 a.m…. inside the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood.”

Numerous rounds were fired during the incident, with various individuals firing back and forth at one another.

🚨WANTED🚨for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT inside the lobby of 2250 West 11th Street #gravesend #brooklyn #NYPD60Pct on 8/25/20 at 1:03 AM. ὋReward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/6HfwGohkQ2 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 5, 2020

The shootout in the apartment building lobby was but one of the many violent incidents that drove shootings in August 2020 to more than double what they were in August 2019.

Moreover, the lobby shootout is an example of the kinds of firearm-based incidents that drove de Blasio’s NYC beyond the grim milestone of 1,000 shootings this year by August 30, 2020. And the Wall Street Journal reported that shootings in NYC were up 76 percent January 1, 2020, through August 2, 2020, compared to where they were during that same time period in 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.