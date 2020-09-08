A six-year-old boy’s mom says his femur is “shattered” after a Labor Day shooting in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reports that Maxwell Cesc-Dinho, was shot around 3 a.m. “near Crown Street and Nostrand Avenue,” while exiting a cab with his mother.

The shooting that wounded Maxwell occurred “just a short distance from J’ouvert celebrations,” and was the result of two people firing into a crowd, ABC 7 reports.

At tonight’s senseless shooting in Brooklyn where five people were shot, officers also arrested two men — and recovered two guns. The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. We’re asking anyone with information to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ChjdMlurj3 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 7, 2020

The bullet that struck Maxwell went through both of his legs, ripping the muscle in one leg and striking the femur in the other.

He had to have surgery. “[The] surgery went well. They had to give him some antibiotics and stuff, but he’s doing a lot better,” his mother said.

The mother was also received a gunshot wound to her foot.

She reacted to the shooting by lamenting what she sees as a loss of morality among the youth. She said, “Young people are at a loss. I’m a Christian, and I truly believe that as adults, we need to get kids back into church and raise them with morals.”

She added, “That’s what a lot of young people don’t have — they don’t have morals, they don’t have values for life and I think that’s a lot of what’s going on.”

