Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden “devoted his career to offshoring” American jobs, President Donald Trump said during a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Joe Biden devoted his career to offshoring new jobs, throwing open your borders and dragging us into endless foreign wars and surrendering our children’s future to countries like China,” Trump told the crowd on Tuesday evening.

“This state lost 43 percent of all manufacturing jobs after the twin disasters of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization (WTO), that’s courtesy of Biden and his friends,” Trump continued.

He also noted Biden’s record as vice president, where he toured the nation in an attempt to sell the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) to the public. If Trump had not killed TPP, the free trade deal would have provided incentives to businesses to offshore American jobs and industry to countries like Malaysia and Vietnam.

One provision in the Biden-supported TPP would have given “special benefits” to businesses that offshored American jobs, an analysis from Public Citizen notes. Biden has promised to renegotiate TPP if he becomes president.

“We saved the U.S. auto industry by withdrawing from the last administration’s job-killing catastrophe; the Trans-Pacific Partnership was a disaster,” Trump said. “For half a century Joe Biden shook hands with blue-collar workers and then he turned around and immediately stabbed them in the back. Biden supported NAFTA, China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, TPP, the South Korea disaster deal, and mass amnesty for illegal aliens.”

Biden, while in the Senate, supported China entering the WTO, voted for NAFTA, and supported normalizing United States’ trade relations with China.

As a result, the WTO-NAFTA period before Trump’s election — after which he put tariffs on Chinese products and replaced NAFTA — resulted in the loss of five million American manufacturing jobs and at least 55,000 U.S. manufacturing plants across the nation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.